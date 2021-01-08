Vehicle falls 2 stories after crashing through guard rails of UNC-CH parking deck

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was taken to the hospital after their vehicle plowed through a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck guard rail and fell two stories on Friday afternoon.According to the Chapel Hill Police Department, the crash happened at 12:30 p.m. at Dogwood Deck on Manning Drive.The driver, who has not been identified, was taken to UNC Hospital with minor injuries.No other injuries were reported.The crash temporarily closed traffic along Manning Drive as officers investigated.