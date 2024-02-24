WATCH LIVE

Man taken to hospital after shooting at store on Rocky Quarry Road

Saturday, February 24, 2024 8:25PM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured during a shooting at the Dollar General store in Raleigh.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers were called about a person who was shot at the Dollar General at 5416 Rock Quarry Road just before 1:15 p.m. Police said a man was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

No more information has been released.

