Dollar Tree, Family Dollar closing 1,000 stores over several years

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dollar Tree announced that it will be closing 1,000 stores over the next several years. That includes Dollar Tree stores and Family Dollar stores.

600 Family Dollar stores will close in the first half of the company's fiscal year. Then 370 Family Dollar, 30 Dollar Tree stores will close over the next several years at the end of each store's lease term.

The location of the stores that will be shutting their doors was not released by Dollar Tree, Inc.

The company made the announcement of the store closures in a press release that revealed the company has a gross profit of $2.77 billion.