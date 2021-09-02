In wake of Wilson double murder, advice from domestic violence experts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the wake of a double murder in Wilson County that left two others injured, domestic violence experts are sharing what you can do if you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship.
Adrian Horne, 43, was captured in Goldsboro on Wednesday after a 24-hour manhunt.
Wilson County Sheriff's deputies said Horne shot and killed his live-in girlfriend, Latasha Tomlin, and her 21-year-old son, Raekwon Williams as he, her daughter, and Williams' girlfriend and mother of his child tried helping her get out of the relationship and leave the home she shared with Horne.
InterAct of Wake County, a provider serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault has seen an uptick in clients screening in at high risk, meaning they are at risk of serious bodily injury or being killed by their partner.
From January to July 2020, InterAct served 382 high-risk clients, while in the same timeframe this year, it served 501.
Ryan Kelly, InterAct Associate Director of Victim Services, said the pandemic has exacerbated the problem.
"It's put a lot of families that were already in precarious spaces into kind of even further unsafe situations," she said.
Kelly said said if you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship and you don't know what to do, first trust your instincts.
"Discuss your concerns in a safe space, away from the abusive partner so you can have the privacy and confidentiality you need to consider your options," said Kelly. "And then reach out for support."
InterAct has a 24-hour confidential crisis line ready to take your call: (919) 828-7740.
