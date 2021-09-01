Man wanted in Wilson killed girlfriend and her son while she was trying to leave him, sheriff says

Investigators are trying to track down Adrian Tynrell Horne, 43. He was last seen on Otter Creek Road in Edgecombe County,
Horne, whose last known home is located on South Fountain Road in Macclesfield, has active warrants for two counts of first-degree murder.
Investigators said he is responsible for shooting four people, two of whom died.
The first shooting connected to Horne happened on London Church Road in Wilson on Tuesday. There, deputies found a man dead and two women with gunshot wounds.
Raekwon Tyleek Williams, 21, was identified Wednesday as the man who died at the scene. His girlfriend was shot in the back but is now recovering at home with her 8-month-old child.
Williams is the son of 44-year-old Latasha Tennill Tomlin. Officials said Tomlin and Horne were dating and shared a home on London Church Road.
Tomlin's 18-year-old daughter was also one of the victims. She is in critical condition.
After the shooting, police were told that Horne was seen leaving the scene in a black Buick with a woman and an 8-month-old.
That Buick was later found in Edgecombe County near Cedar Creek Lane and Otter Creek Road.
Tomlin was found dead in the car. She had been shot multiple times, police said.
The baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Police were told that the two got into an argument while Tomlin was in the process of separating from Horne. According to police, Tomlin's children were at the London Church Road home to help her leave.
Timothy Horne, 40, has been charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection with the two murders and two attempted murders allegedly committed by Adrian Horne on Aug. 31.
According to warrants, Timothy picked up Adrian and gave him a ride after Adrian abandoned a car with one of the murder victims inside.
Timothy is the brother of Adrian Horne, officials said Wednesday morning and was the driver of the champagne colored GMC Yukon SUV. He is being held under a $250,000 bond.
The Highway Patrol is assisting Edgecombe and Wilson deputies in the search for Adrian. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Wilson County Sheriff's Office immediately at (252) 237-2118.
"We tirelessly worked throughout the night obtaining information from our law enforcement partners to bring this criminal to justice. Our objectives are to locate and arrest this criminal and bring closure to the family. We are utilizing all available personnel, intelligence resources and technology to ensure his apprehension for these senseless murders. We will continue to pray for the family and our community during this time," Wilson County Sheriff Woodard said.
