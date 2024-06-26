LIVE: Blake and London Deven's adoptive mother charged years after their disappearance

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The woman who adopted two children in Fayetteville has been arrested and charged years after they vanished.

Avantae Deven adopted Blake and London Deven and was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with their disappearance.

Police say Blake Deven was last seen in 2022 at a Walmart on Ramsey Street and London Deven, who is now 27, was last seen in 2019 in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police continue to appeal to the public for information that could help them create a timeline in the investigation into Blake and London's disappearance.

Earlier this year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) searched a home where the missing teenager and his relative may have been.

Investigators confirm the Deven family moved to Fayetteville in 2015. In November 2016, they moved to a home in the 1800 block of Eichelberger Drive where they lived until June 2019.

The family then moved to the 1400 block of Berridale Drive and has been there since.

On April 12, police said they found partial skeletal remains that the state's chief medical examiner's office is testing. Police wouldn't say where the remains were found but noted they were not found at the home on Berridale Drive.

