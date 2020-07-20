Triangle companies link up to donate insoles to WakeMed workers on frontlines of COVID-19

About $13,000 worth of cushioning is ready for the workers on the front lines battling COVID-19.
"These insoles will be a huge, huge blessing for a lot of them," said Larissa Hill, who's helping to oversee the donations at WakeMed.
Two local companies combine forces to deliver 1000+ insoles to @WakeMed healthcare workers. @donatesport and Implus help cushion an increase in demand on their feet! @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/RVXC0ceV6C— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) July 20, 2020
The entire Jung family delivered the precious cargo. DonateSport.org launched out of the Jung's North Raleigh garage less than four years ago.
Founder Tom Jung said his donation puts the charity over $750,000 in re-purposing clothing and equipment.
"We had the idea after reading some articles online about healthcare workers obviously needing any type of equipment they can get," said Jung. "We decided to reach out to WakeMed and they accepted the items right away."
Public donations of all kinds remain steady and are most welcome. Hill said a supply chain problem still exists for PPE.
"We want to make sure our staff has the right equipment to take care of our community," said Hill. "I was like, 'What a great idea to be creative in our donations that we've gotten.' Our staff are on their feet many hours a day and they are running patient to patient."
Like many organizations, DonateSport.org, which focuses on sports gear, has seen a big shift since the start of the pandemic.
While looking for other avenues, a local manufacturer was ready to help.
"Implus based in Durham has been really generous with providing us with inventory for many of our projects," said Jung. "Not just here in North Carolina but across the globe."
During the pandemic donations to DonateSport.org have dropped about 80 percent. This collaboration of two local companies will help soften the blow as demand picks up for healthcare workers.
