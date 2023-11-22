Dr. Seuss Experience brings generations together for fun and nostalgia

If you've ever wanted to enter the whimsical world of your favorite Dr. Seuss book, you can do just that at the one-of-a-kind Dr. Seuss Experience.

"This is going to awaken every nostalgia bone in your body," said Lucy Treadway, a producer and spokesperson for Kilburn Live. "It's 22,000 square feet of a magical world of Dr. Seuss."

"This place definitely bridges the gap between kids and adults," said Johnny Jet a guest from Los Angeles, "They all share the love of Dr. Seuss. And to be able to come to a place that actually brings it to life, this is great, this place."

