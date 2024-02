Raleigh's Artsplosure teaming up with Dreamville Music Festival to highlight NC artists

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's Artsplosure is once again teaming up with the Dreamville Music Festival.

They're looking for muralists to create large-scale art for the festival at Dorothea Dix Park this spring.

Applications closed on Wednesday, winning artists will be notified on February 20.

Concept art should be finalized by March 1 and the final product is due on March 30.

Artists must be North Carolina residents and are responsible for their own materials.

Dreamville is April 6 and 7.