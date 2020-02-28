Now Open

Now Open: Dress, Raleigh's high-end consignment store, offers dress rental

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Dress, Raleigh's high-end consignment store selling designer clothing, fine and costume jewelry, handbags, shoes, belts, and sunglasses has started Rent the dress, a new business offering dress rentals.

The new service is at the Wade Avenue location with more than 100 ready-to-wear contemporary gowns to choose from.

Customers schedule an appointment with a stylist, browse inventory online or in-person then pick the dates or a four-day rental and sign a rental contract agreement.

Dresses are returned to the Wade Avenue location and Dress takes care of the dry cleaning.

Dress Locations:
3528 Wade Ave.
Raleigh, NC 27607
(919) 699-6505
Mon - Fri 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun Noon to 5 p.m.

Dress Six Forks
8511 Colonnade Center Drive Suite 150
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 945-4997
Mon - Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionraleighnow openfashiondressesrents
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NOW OPEN
Now Open: Trellis Beauty opens Beauty Treatment Bar in Raleigh
Now Open: Raleigh artist creates custom shoes featuring your dogs
Now Open: Black & White Coffee Cafe opens third location
Now Open: 'Alimentari At Left Bank', Italian specialties, fresh pasta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News