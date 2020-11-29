Society

Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Family, friends and loved ones celebrated a special little boy's fifth birthday with a drive-by car parade on Saturday in San Antonio.

Raiden Gonzalez lost both of his parents to COVID-19, just 100 days apart, and community members wanted to make the day memorable for him.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy loses both parents to coronavirus 102 days apart

Before the party started, Raiden rode around with firefighters in one of the city's fire trucks.

Party guests later drove by in trucks and cars, honking their messages of Happy Birthday to him.

Raiden even got a visit from Batman and a family of dinosaurs.

SEE ALSO: 4-year-old boy who lost both parents to COVID-19 gets worldwide support

Family members who organized the celebration wanted him to feel love and support, even if his parents couldn't be there to celebrate with him.

They've also set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses for his parents and anything Raiden and his caregiver, his grandma, might need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan antoniocoronavirus deathsbirthdaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Chance of Severe Weather tonight into Monday morning
Person ejected in Fuquay-Varina crash, police say
Reverend protests a month after Graham pepper spray incident
President-elect Biden twists ankle while playing with dog
11 injured in shooting at Mississippi biker club
Harnett County deputy shoots driver fleeing traffic stop; SBI investigating
United has started shipping COVID-19 vaccine: Source
Show More
Woman, teen killed in overnight Fayetteville crash
LATEST: NC reaches new COVID-19 hospitalization record with 1,885
Fauci: Expect similar COVID restrictions for Christmas
Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win over Trump
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean escapes fiery crash
More TOP STORIES News