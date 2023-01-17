WATCH LIVE

Duke University sees COVID-19 trends decline despite CDC's 'high-risk' designation

Tuesday, January 17, 2023 3:10PM
Duke University may bring back its mask mandate if COVID-19 levels remain high.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke University plans to keep recommending, but not requiring, masks indoors as data shows COVID-19 trends declining.

Medical experts with the university noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still classifies Durham as being high-risk for COVID-19 spread. However, they note that cases and hospitalization are declining.

Last week, cases and hospitalizations declined 40 percent in Durham. Cases on Duke's campus fell more than 60 percent, even as students returned from holiday break.

"We believe these downward trends will continue and expect Durham to drop below the high community level soon," the university health experts said in a letter.

This comes a week after the university warned students, faculty and staff that mask mandates could return if trends did not improve.

Editor's note: The video in the above video player is from last week's report for COVID-19 at Duke University.

