Harnett County man sentenced to 50 years for child sex crimes

Officials said Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw then fled North Carolina and was apprehended by the FBI in Etta, Mississippi.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Dunn man was sentenced on Tuesday to 600 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of distribution of child pornography.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw, 33, faces 25 years of supervised release following a release from prison.

The investigation began after his roommate discovered what the United States attorney called a series of disturbing photos and videos associated with his email account.

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office began looking into the matter and executed a search warrant on Bradshaw's electronic devices where they found evidence that he had abused a minor as well as 150 videos and 200 images of child pornography.

He was arrested in August 2020.

In June 2021, the sheriff's office contacted the FBI, which began a review of forensic files. That probe revealed more than 600 images and 500 videos of sexually explicit content including minors. The files also showed instances of Bradshaw abusing a minor that he then distributed to other individuals, court records showed.

In addition to prison time, Bradshaw was ordered to pay restitution to victims totaling $27,500 and special assessments totaling $5,200. He pleaded guilty on June 20.

Bradshaw was sentenced in Greensboro by U.S. District Court Judge Catherine C. Eagles.

