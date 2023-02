North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a driver going north hit a barrier then spun out and hit another vehicle.

Multiple people taken to hospital after two cars collide in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95.

The crash took place just before 10 p.m. in the Town of Dunn.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a driver going north hit a barrier then spun out and hit another vehicle.

The incident blocked all northbound lanes as first responders cleared the area of debris.

The conditions of those taken to the hospital has not been released.