Antonio Stainback

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the April death of a man found shot in a gazebo on S. Roxboro Street.Antonio Stanback, 18, of Durham was taken into custody Wednesday morning and charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Darren Dixon.The shooting happened April 11 around 12:30 a.m., in the 1300 block of S. Roxboro Street.When officers arrived, they found Dixon in a gazebo with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.