2 men arrested in string of armed robberies across Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a string of armed robberies that happened in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, DPD said Michael Covarrubias, 20, of Durham, and Edwin Maldonado, 19, of Durham, were arrested on Friday. They were charged in connection with four armed robberies and they are suspected of being involved in four additional robberies.

All of the crimes happened between Dec. 17 and Jan. 4 in different parts of the Bull City.

Both were charged with four counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of second-degree kidnapping.

Michael Covarrubias, left, and Edwin Maldonado Durham Police Department

They were being held in the Durham County Jail on a $150,000 secured bond.

Police said it appears they were not the only ones involved and more suspects are likely to be charged.

Durham Police say there have been seven armed robberies in a three-week period, Community advocates say more could have gone unreported.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to please call Sgt. J. Clark at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29407 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

