21st Annual Black History Month Parade kicks off in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 21st Annual North Carolina MLK and Black History Month parade kicked off in Durham on Saturday.

Hundreds welcomed the festive atmosphere along Fayetteville Street on what was a chilly morning.

"Anything that promotes positive black images is important to me. You know, we see negative images all the time," said parade-goer Alvin Catlett. "And it's very important that we as a people, always go out and just promote us. There's a lot of good out here, but unfortunately, that's not that's not covered. So that's why we want to come out and support anything that's good."

Some among the parade fans had a personal connection to the historic activity, one that makes them proud on this day. Others learned for the first time that Carl Weathers, an actor whose onscreen performance helped the "Rocky" movies break box office records, died on the first day of black history month.

" I always look back over the previous year and see how many celebrities have actually passed away. And it's just it's always sad, you know?" said Catlett. "But I always say, 'You know what? They contributed to our society. They're fantastic.'"

