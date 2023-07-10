Durham man accused of killing 5-year-old due in court after delays

Durham Police Department said Brian Luster, 42, was the man pulling the trigger when Khloe Fennell was killed.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 5-year-old in Durham last week is once again scheduled to make his first court appearance today.

Durham Police Department said Brian Luster, 42, was the man pulling the trigger when Khloe Fennell, 5, was at home with her two cousins when she was killed. Her 15-year-old cousin Destiny Sidberry was babysitting while Brittany Dash, Khloe's mother, was at work.

Loved ones gathered Friday to mourn the tragic death of a 5-year-old Durham girl and show solidarity for her 15-year-old cousin who was injured trying to save the little girl's life.

Family members said Luster is Dash's first cousin and had been staying with the family as they tried to help him get through his battle with drug addiction. Luster now faces first-degree murder charges. He has not yet made a court appearance in the case because he is on a medical hold.

Destiny was shot seven times, but encouragingly, was said to be improving at Duke University Hospital on Thursday night.