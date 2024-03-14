Durham County commissioners meet with DPS board to discuss next fiscal year budget, including pay

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County will begin to address the pay dispute in schools.

Commissioners and Durham Public Schools board members will hold a joint meeting to discuss next year's budget and the funding for pay raises.

The pay issue cancelled some school days for DPS due to a lack of teachers and an ad hoc committee was formed to help end the dispute between teachers and the district.

Interim Superintendent Catty Moore took over in February after Dr. Pascal Mubenga resigned over the pay dispute.

At 6:30 p.m., the school board will hold a special meeting to decide which firms to interview as the district searches for a new superintendent.