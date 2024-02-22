Durham leaders growing concerned about DPS pay dispute

Both a Durham County commissioner and the mayor say they have heard plenty of concerns from school workers and their families.

Both a Durham County commissioner and the mayor say they have heard plenty of concerns from school workers and their families.

Both a Durham County commissioner and the mayor say they have heard plenty of concerns from school workers and their families.

Both a Durham County commissioner and the mayor say they have heard plenty of concerns from school workers and their families.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham County Commissioner Nimasheena Burns shared a message with the public stating that the delayed meeting with Durham Public Schools board members was unacceptable.

Trying to coordinate several schedules can be a challenge, but emails from parents and staff prompted the board to move a regularly scheduled meeting up instead of waiting till March.

After giving the district some time to finish its internal investigation, Burns felt it was time to meet. She told ABC11 that since her post earlier Wednesday, the board and district are scheduled to meet on Feb. 27.

"I definitely sympathize with my colleagues out there, but also as the mayor and being the leader of a bureaucracy or a governmental body. I also sympathize with how sometimes systems can tend to fall awry," said Durham Mayor Leonardo Williams.

Though Williams said he cannot be involved in policy when it comes to schools, he said calls to his office have not gone unnoticed.

Burns said her office has also heard from and met with employees and families.

"How do we make sure this doesn't happen again and work supports and controls?" said Burns. "Do we maintain a permanent controller?"

The compensation study will be shared to find a solution for the affected classified employees in the ongoing pay dispute.

The first option includes an 11% increase with years of experience in the profession. The second option includes a 15% increase with years of experience in the profession, which requires about $2 million in additional funding.

In both proposals, some classified employees could make less than their current raises.

Regardless of the choice, Burns said the board looks to work with the district.

"Since 2020, of the things that we're most proud of is that we have fully funded all the requests that have come to us from Durham Public Schools," said Burns.

With North Carolina's cost-per-pupil funding level significantly below the national average; Durham leaders said they believe the state's general assembly should listen to those in the classroom.

"This is what we need your help with because we have raised taxes in the past, and where do we find equilibrium so that we can make sure that our kids and our staff are getting what they need?" said Burns.

RELATED: Durham community group weighs in on school pay crisis

Williams added, "The solution is not going to come from top down. You know, it's going to come from the bottom up."

DPS told ABC11 that the 12-person working group to help with the compensation input will be announced Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Durham school bus driver honored for safely evacuating students during fire: 'Nobody panicked'