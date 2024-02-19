Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, weighs in on school pay crisis

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community group, Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, is weighing in on the Durham Public Schools pay crisis.

The chair of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People said they want to make a statement and put forth some recommendations regarding the current problems at Durham Public Schools that have led to school cancellations and other issues.

This follows last week's high tensioned board meeting where DPS voted to create an ad-hoc group that will iron out details of a possible future Meet and Confer policy, which would form a board advisory council partially made up of Durham school employees.

We are expected to learn who is going to be on in the group later this week during their meeting.

The press conference is being held at 11:30 a.m.