  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, weighs in on school pay crisis

WTVD logo
Monday, February 19, 2024 2:44PM
Durham community group weighs in on school pay crisis
This follows last week's high tensioned Durham Public Schools board meeting.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Community group, Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People, is weighing in on the Durham Public Schools pay crisis.

The chair of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People said they want to make a statement and put forth some recommendations regarding the current problems at Durham Public Schools that have led to school cancellations and other issues.

This follows last week's high tensioned board meeting where DPS voted to create an ad-hoc group that will iron out details of a possible future Meet and Confer policy, which would form a board advisory council partially made up of Durham school employees.

We are expected to learn who is going to be on in the group later this week during their meeting.

The press conference is being held at 11:30 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW