Durham Public Schools appoints Catty Moore as interim superintendent

Some parents are bracing for what's next as the Durham pay issue persists and the school district was suddenly left without a leader.

Some parents are bracing for what's next as the Durham pay issue persists and the school district was suddenly left without a leader.

Some parents are bracing for what's next as the Durham pay issue persists and the school district was suddenly left without a leader.

Some parents are bracing for what's next as the Durham pay issue persists and the school district was suddenly left without a leader.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced Thursday night that Catty Quiroz Moore will serve as interim superintendent effective immediately.

Moore, a familiar face in Triangle education circles, suceeds Dr. Pascal Mubenga following his resignation Wednesday.

ALSO SEE: Mubenga's Resignation Agreement (.pdf)

"We are extremely fortunate to have someone with Catty's knowledge and experience step into this role and help us lead Durham's public schools. She is the right person for this job, and we look forward to working with her to support our students and staff," said Bettina Umstead, chair of the Durham Public Schools Board of Education.

ALSO SEE: Documents reveal when Durham Public Schools knew of problems with salary study, budget

Moore previously served as superintendent for Wake County Public School System from 2018-2023.

She retired from WCPSS at the end of February 2023 and is now a member of the NC State Board of Education.

She has worked in public education for more than 35 years as a teacher, principal, and school system administrator. During her 15-year career as a leader in the Wake County Public Schools, Moore played a substantial role in passing policy promoting equity, while also negotiating several bonds and funding increases for the school system.

The school board will launch a formal search for a new superintendent this month.

ALSO SEE: DPS cancels classes Friday, cites 'overwhelming staff absences'

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated.