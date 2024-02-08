DPS cancels classes Friday, cites 'overwhelming staff absences'

Some parents are bracing for what's next as the Durham pay issue persists and the school district was suddenly left without a leader.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools announced that there will be no school for students on Friday because of an "overwhelming number of staff absences."

Friday will be a teacher workday, DPS said. Athletics and afterschool extracurricular activities will operate as normal.

In the wake of Durham Superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga's resignation Wednesday night, some parents are bracing for what's next as the Durham pay issue persists.

"By him resigning, that leaves the teachers still in limbo," Charita Tabron said. "What's the resolve? Now it's going to take a little bit longer because the school board has to now not only find a replacement for him, but now they still have to resolve this (pay) issue."

Tabron's concerns come after the issue prompted several rounds of school shutdowns as DPS staff and teachers put pressure on the Board of Education to fix the ongoing matter.

"I'm concerned that the teachers are going to eventually get fed up and we're going to be back to remote learning at some point," Tabron said.

The Durham Association of Educators said some of the union's demands were met so far but the removal of Mubenga wasn't one of them, according to a statement.

"Although we understand why Dr. Mubenga resigned -- and district administration clearly must answer for keeping the Board of Education and the Durham community in the dark regarding the district's financial situation -- this was never one of our demands," the DAE said.

The union criticized the lack of transparency and said to rebuild trust between DPS workers and administration, a meet-and-confer policy is what they need where they can have a seat at the table the next time the Board meets.

The DAE said the Board scheduled a work session with them for Feb. 15.

"I am not pleased with what they've responded with so far, but I am pleased with the community," DPS teacher Tya Tyrrell said. "I'm pleased with the teachers and the people that I work for and us teachers, classified staff and families. We are DPS. It is not the Board of Education. It is not the Superintendent. It is us right here."

The DAE is still demanding the Board explain why January checks did not look like what they expected and keep February checks whole, including the promised raises, steps and years.