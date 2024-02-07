Durham educators to hold 'walk-ins' at more than 30 schools on Wednesday amid ongoing pay dispute

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the Durham Public Schools board prepares to gather Wednesday for a special meeting to discuss "attorney-client privileged information" and a personnel matter, the Durham Association of Educators (DAE) was planning two important events, ABC11 learned Tuesday evening.
Ahead of classes on Wednesday, staffers and educators told ABC11 that they will hold a "walk-in" at more than 30 schools across the district.
What's a walk-in? A representative with the North Carolina Association of Educators (NCAE) said it's to be seen as a show of unity for employees affected by the pay crisis. Classes will not be canceled Wednesday, a contrast to Monday when seven schools were forced to close because of staffing shortages.
On Tuesday evening, DAE released a list of schools where the walk-ins will take place:
On Wednesday afternoon, DAE members will hold a picket line in Durham.
DAE said its demands for this week remain the same:
1) Restore steps and commit to no pay cuts for February paychecks
2) Public explanation of why January checks did not look like people expected
3) Schedule a Meet and Confer work session with DAE for the week of Feb. 12.
These latest developments come amid an open and active investigation into the pay dispute that led to the resignation of Durham Public Schools CFO Paul LaSieur.