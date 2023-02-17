Person killed in Durham shooting identified

One person is dead following a shooting in Durham on Thursday morning.

DURHAM, N.C. -- One person killed in a shooting in Durham on Thursday morning has been identified.

Durham Police Department said a shooting happened at a home on Park Avenue near Holloway Street.

Officers arrived at the home at 8 a.m. and found 64-year-old Jose Manuel Caceres-Murillo with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

No information has been released about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Strickland at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29536 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.