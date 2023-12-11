Firefighters battle 2 early morning fires in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of house fires are under investigation in Durham.

Firefighters responded to calls about a fire in the 2800 block of Chelsea Circle just after 4 a.m. According to the Durham Fire Department, crews reported seeing fire from the first floor of the home and heavy smoke from the second floor. Firefighters were able to control the fire within 20 minutes.

Officials said no one was home at the time of the fire. There was significant fire, heat, and smoke damage to much of the first floor and about half of the second floor.

DFD was later called to a second fire just after 5 a.m. in the 200 block of Enterprise Street. A total of 37 fire firefighters battled the fire which took about 10 minutes to control.

Three people were inside the home and were able to escape, DFD said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said there was significant fire, heat, and smoke damage to much of the first floor and smoke and heat damage to the second floor.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.