4 people charged in connection with protest that shutdown Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham police are searching for four people in connection with an hours-long protest Thursday on the Durham Freeway.

According to the Durham Police Department, protesters, including some in their vehicles, blocked Highway 147 at Mangum Street. Officers charged Olivia Linn, 27, Fatima Nur, 36, Jenae Taylor, 36, and Leah Whitehead, 28, with impeding traffic in connection with the protest.

Officers have not arrested the four individuals.

Protesters shutdown Durham Freeway for Hours Thursday Protesters started the sit-in and rally on NC-147 North just after 5 p.m. Thursday.

Protesters during the incident blocked traffic for nearly three hours Thursday wearing anti-war paraphernalia and calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The protesters came from an organized event at CCB Plaza about half a mile away. Durham Police Department said officers immediately began working on a response plan when the protesters left CCB Plaza.

Chief Patrice Andrews said her top priority for the entire incident was safety -- the safety of officers, motorists, and protesters.

"The actions of this group were disruptive to our entire community, rush hour commuters, and public safety operations. However, the presence of hundreds of protesters and stranded motorists requires a careful and well-coordinated response to ensure the safety of the public. I am confident our actions prevented unnecessary harm and supported a just and appropriate outcome," she said in a statement released Friday.

About an hour into the protest, officers were able to get protesters to clear one lane of NC-147. That allowed drivers stuck on the road without a way to detour to safely pass while other officers diverted new oncoming traffic off the highway altogether. Once those initial vehicles were allowed to pass, the protesters resumed blocking the entire highway.

At around 7:30 p.m., officers reportedly warned the protesters that they had 15 minutes to leave the highway. Just before 8 p.m., the protesters complied, ending their traffic stoppage nearly three hours after it began.

Editor's note: The initial version of this article stated that the suspects had been arrested.

