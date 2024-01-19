4 people charged in Durham Freeway protest given deferral agreement

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four protesters who were previously charged with impeding traffic on the Durham Freeway will be allowed to avoid jail time.

In November, the group blocked traffic for several hours as they called for a ceasefire in the Middle East between Israel and Hamas.

According to the Durham District Attorney, the protesters will need to complete the terms of a deferral agreement before their charges are dismissed.

Each person was given three months of unsupervised probation and must complete an in-person driving course, and complete 36.5 hours of community service, the DA said.