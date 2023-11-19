WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nearly 150 guns collected during Durham 'Gun Buy Back' events

WTVD logo
Sunday, November 19, 2023 3:08AM
Nearly 150 guns collected during Durham 'Gun Buy Back' events
EMBED <>More Videos

The Durham County Sheriff's Office held two gun buyback events Saturday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham County Sheriff's Office held two gun buyback events Saturday.

The event was in partnership with Project Safe Neighborhoods. It's the third event since 2022, and the first this year. Officials said 147 guns were collected during the event.

Anyone who gave up their weapon received a gift card ranging from $100 to $200.

ALSO SEE: Pedestrian killed in hit and run in Rocky Mount

Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said the main goal is public safety.

"The guns that we've collected in our first two events. That's 400 weapons that will not end up on our streets. And to me, that's making a difference," he said. "So we want to educate people about gun safety and proper storage and responsible gun ownership. Also, while we're doing these events and we're also giving out free gun locks. So this is a public safety initiative."

According to DCSO, 650 guns have been removed from the streets of Durham since last year.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW