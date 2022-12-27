Three people displaced after fire damages Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three people were displaced after a large house fire in Durham.

It happened in the 2800 block of Ross Road near Holloway Street shortly after 2 p.m.

Smoke could be seen for miles as 34 firefighters and five medics responded to the scene to fight the flames.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Fire officials said there was significant damage to the back and left side of the house but there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The source of the fire is undetermined, but officials said they believe it started on the back porch.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is assisting the three adults who were affected by the fire.