Durham K-9 Freddie sniffs out $3.5 million worth of cocaine in storage unit

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham County Sheriff's Office K-9 led deputies to more than a dozen kilos of cocaine inside a storage unit.

Freddie the K-9 helped Durham deputies spot a container with 13 kilos of uncut cocaine inside a storage facility, leading to the arrest of two men.

It started when several search warrants were served in three counties on Thursday, March 19 after a Craven County traffic stop. It was there that Craven deputies learned about a large amount of drugs in Durham County.

Craven County deputies seized an additional three kilos of uncut cocaine, approximately $175,000 and guns during the traffic stop.

While searching a storage unit, Freddie sniffed out a bin with seven figures worth of drugs.

The cocaine found amounted to around 35,000 salable grams valued at $3.5 million. Durham and Craven deputies are investigating.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office, Craven County Sheriff's Office, DEA, and the State Bureau of Investigation all helped in the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcocainedrug bustdrugs
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Durham County with 71 COVID-19 cases
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
'God knew:' Fayetteville church donates 7,000 masks found in storage
'None of you take any chances': UK coronavirus patient gives urgent warning
Executive order makes it crime to stockpile needed protective supplies
Retired health workers come back to work amid COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Durham man describes recovering from COVID-19
Tensions rise as $2 trillion virus aid stalls in Washington
No, there's not a national lockdown: A look at debunked rumors
Business owners answer call for N-95 mask donations
16-year-old, 21-year-old ID'd as 2 killed in Cumberland Co. shooting
More TOP STORIES News