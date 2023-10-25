Victim in Durham murder investigation identified, man charged

Durham Police found an unconscious man after a fight at Long Meadow Park. He later died.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have made an arrest in a murder investigation after a man involved in a fight died from his injuries.

Officers responded just before 3:15 p.m. to Liberty Street at Long Meadow Park and found Derke Clay, 53, of Durham unconscious and not breathing.

Investigators said it appeared he had been involved in a "physical altercation."

EMS took Clay to a hospital but he later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Douglas Rashad Jones, 25, of Durham in the case and he has been charged with first degree murder. He is in the Durham County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29340 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

