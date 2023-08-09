Durham man identified as suspect, charged by police in two shootings and hit-and-run crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers identified and charged a suspect in two shootings that took place in June.

Luis Alexander Espinosa-Cortez, 24, is facing charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

Police said both shootings come from a domestic dispute.

The first shooting took place on July 20 around 8:45 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound on House Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 15-year-old who had been shot. She was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Then on July 25 at 1:45 p.m., officers were sent to Cheek Road. When they arrived they found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both had non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators have also charged Espinosa-Cortez in connection to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened near the intersection of Garrett Road and Old Chapel Hill Road on July 25.

The suspect is not in custody. Anyone with information about these cases or Cortez's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at 919-560-4440, extension 29252 or Investigator C. Bernock at 919-560-4440, extension 29414. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.