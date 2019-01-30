Durham neighbors frustrated after vandals smash car windows

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Vandals smashed the windows of multiple vehicles in a Durham neighborhood north of downtown.

The damage was an inconvenience for David and his family Wednesday morning.

"Just frustrated. Not a lot you can do," said David, who didn't want to use his last name.

The driver-side windows to David's truck were shattered. Broken glass littered the seats. David said the vandals did not steal anything from his truck. David said he thinks the vandalism was a crime of opportunity.



"I really don't think there was any rhyme or reason to it. I believe it was just a car on the street," he said.

The vandals hit four vehicles on Acadia Street near Duke Park.

Police have not said whether the victims were targeted.

Ronnie Angerer saw the damage this morning and alerted his neighbors, who then called police.

"Disappointed to see it happening in the neighborhood," said Angerer. "It doesn't seem like a lot of evidence to go on."

An investigation is underway to capture fingerprints and other items possibly left at the scene.

Neighbors said attacks like this rarely happen, and they hope the perpetrator is caught.

"I don't want to end every day with the worry that someone is going to come smash my window," David said.

ABC11 asked Durham Police whether there has been a rash of vandalism in the city but has not yet heard back.
