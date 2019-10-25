DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection with a June fatal shooting on East Geer Street.
Elvin Fernando Lara, 28, is charged with killing 42-year-old Marco Antonio Estrada-Sandoval on June 24.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Services' Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Lara in Havelock. He is in the New Hanover County Jail without bond.
Lara and Estrada knew each other, according to investigators.
Officers responded to a call around 9 a.m. on June 24 and found Estrada-Sandoval dead inside a dark-colored Dodge Durango on East Geer Street. The car was in the parking lot near where Taqueria La Fiesta and several other businesses are housed.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Investigator C. Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
NOTE: Video is from a previous report and will be updated.
Durham Police arrest man in connection with June fatal shooting
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News