Durham police have released the name of the person found dead inside the trunk of a car earlier this week.

Durham man faces murder charge in 2022 case where body was found in trunk of car

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police have charged a suspect wanted in a 2022 homicide where the victim was found dead inside the trunk of a car.

On Monday, DPD said Jamaree Green, 20, of Durham, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 39-year-old Jivon Cherry.

Cherry was found dead Sept. 13, 2022, at the Falls Pointe Apartments on Glen Falls Drive, off South Alston Avenue and TW Alexander Drive,

.

Green was charged with first-degree murder as well as felony conspiracy on June 26. He remained on the loose until Aug. 15 when he was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol for those outstanding warrants.

He was also charged in Georgia for fleeing a traffic stop and leading troopers on a high-speed chase.

On Friday, Durham Police officers brought Green from Georgia to the Durham County Jail. He remains there with no bond.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Durham and in your neighborhood

The discovery caused serious concerns among apartment residents, with one saying he was "shocked." Another resident wondered if they needed to be worried about an escalation in crime.

Though residents might be able to breathe a sigh of relief, police did not reveal whether the suspect and victim knew each other or whether this was a targeted incident. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to please call Investigator A. Ramos at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.