Durham police car involved in crash on US 70

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham police car was damaged in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of US 70 and Leesville Road.

Durham Police Department said a car crashed into the police car as it turned left onto US 70.

The officer and the driver of the other car were both taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.