Durham police investigating after deadly shooting

(Shutterstock file photo)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead Sunday night, officials say.

It happened in the 100 block of Hoover Road around 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene after a shooting call, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Officials say they believe the two men were shooting at each other.

No further information has been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
