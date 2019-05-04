stabbing

Durham police investigating deadly stabbing at Quality Inn

Police investigating stabbing at Durham Quality Inn

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead from a stab wound inside a hotel Saturday morning, officials said.

The call came in just after 9 a.m., according to police.

Police found a dead man with an apparent stab wound inside the Quality Inn in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road.

The investigation is on-going.

Police are working to determine if a crash on Hillsborough Road and 9th Street is related to the incident.

Police working to find out if crash on Hillsborough is related to stabbing at Quality Inn



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
