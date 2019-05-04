Durham police investigating deadly stabbing at Quality Inn

The call came in just after 9 a.m., according to police.
Police found a dead man with an apparent stab wound inside the Quality Inn in the 3700 block of Hillsborough Road.
The investigation is on-going.
Police are working to determine if a crash on Hillsborough Road and 9th Street is related to the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Mitchell at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29335 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.