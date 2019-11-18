DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating two separate Sunday night shootings within a mile of each other.
One shooting happened on Ridgeway Avenue and another on Bacon Street.
There is no word at this time of the condition of the victim(s) or if the shootings are related.
Police have not released the identities of any possible suspects.
Investigations underway after 2 shootings within a mile of each other in Durham
