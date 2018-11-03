Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies

Durham police are seeking assistance in locating a man they believe robbed two stores just hours apart.On Oct. 30, a man robbed the Family Dollar at 5178 Wake Forest Highway. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie pulled tight over his face, dark sunglasses, and a bag over his hand.Officials say the man implied he had a weapon inside the bag and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.A little over five hours later, a man wearing identical clothes walked into the Rite-Aid at 200 North LaSalle Street and robbed it using the same tactics.In both robberies, the man was described as about six feet tall, thin and wearing dark sunglasses and a gray hoodie.Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Durham police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.