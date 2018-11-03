Durham police searching for suspect linked to two robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police are seeking assistance in locating a man they believe robbed two stores just hours apart.
On Oct. 30, a man robbed the Family Dollar at 5178 Wake Forest Highway. He was seen wearing a gray hoodie pulled tight over his face, dark sunglasses, and a bag over his hand.
Officials say the man implied he had a weapon inside the bag and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
A little over five hours later, a man wearing identical clothes walked into the Rite-Aid at 200 North LaSalle Street and robbed it using the same tactics.
In both robberies, the man was described as about six feet tall, thin and wearing dark sunglasses and a gray hoodie.
Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call Durham police at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.