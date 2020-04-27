Durham police looking for information about truck possibly involved in 2019 shooting death of security guard

Jay Aaron Foust, 46, was found dead in an alley near 407 North Mangum Street just before 3 a.m. on May 21, 2019.
Investigators now say that, just before the shooting, a dark-colored, older model truck was parked a short distance from the location where Foust was found.
A passenger got out of the truck, walked down an alleyway toward Foust and fired several shots. The driver remained inside the truck.
The shooter then ran back through the alley and got in the truck.
The truck was last seen going west on East Chapel Hill Street.
A witness told investigators they believed the driver of the truck had dreadlocks.
The shooter was described as a black male with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie, jeans and light-colored shoes with white soles.
Investigators have since identified the vehicle as a black 1991 Ford F150 single cab pickup truck with tinted windows. It had two unknown stickers on the left side of the rear window and another unknown sticker in the middle of the rear window. The top of the truck had faded paint and the power steering pump whined loudly. It was last seen with an orange traffic cone and other materials in the bed.
According to Durham police, investigators also identified the last known person who was in possession of the vehicle as Darius Allen Jr., who died last year in a traffic crash. The truck has not been found.
A man identified as Darius Allen died in a crash on Oct. 31 of last year when a car traveling the wrong way on Capital Boulevard went down a ravine and flipped into a creek in Raleigh. The driver was charged with careless and reckless driving, felony death by motor vehicle and driving while impaired.
Anyone with information, particularly about the suspects and the location of the suspect vehicle, is asked to call Investigator I. Harton at (919) 698-7610 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.