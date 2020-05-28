Community & Events

Durham Public Schools launching summer meals program to feed students

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many families are struggling to feed their families during the COIVD-19 pandemic.

Thursday, we're expected to learn more than 40 million throughout the country have filed for unemployment benefits since March when the outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

To help local parents, Durham Pubilc Schools are helping put food on the table during the pandemic by launching a summer meals program in the county.

The program launches Monday, June 8 and runs through July 31 with all children 18 and younger allowed to participate. The plans come as the FEAST program winds down. The summer program will distribute meals at the same 24 sites the FEAST program used.

Distrubtion sites and schedules will be updated regularly at durhamfeast.org/sites.

Wake County is also planning to start a program to feed children this summer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsdurhamdurham countychildrenfood
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new record high
NC lawmakers push to help loosen driver education restrictions
Faith leaders raising awareness about COVID-19 risks
Fayetteville man treated with remdesivir, recovering at home
Black Lives Matter demonstrators march through downtown LA in protest of George Floyd death
Johnston County Schools names new superintendent
Fort Bragg soldier goes missing at Outer Banks campsite
Show More
Lawsuit: Gov. Cooper's Phase 2 gym closure is 'unconstitutional'
Raleigh residents react to racially charged Central Park exchange
NC Attorney General warns of scammers posing as contact tracers
What does 'mask shaming' say about human nature?
No prom? No problem: Raleigh 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
More TOP STORIES News