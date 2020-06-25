Education

Durham Public School Board of Education discusses reopening plan for the upcoming school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Public Schools superintendent will present a proposal on how schools should move forward amid the COVID-19 pandemic to the Board of Education on Thursday night.

Superintendent Pascal Mubenga's proposal is a three-point plan for reopening Durham schools: completely in-person, completely online, or a blend of the two. The "living document" would apply for students in pre-K through eighth grade, online instruction for grades 9-12 and accommodations for students with special needs.

Wake County Public School System leaders discussed a similar plan Wednesday.

Ahead of the Board of Education meeting, youth advocates demanded action that Durham Public Schools officials defund student resource officers. Instead, the advocates advised that the money should be budgeted towards more nurses, therapists and guidance counselors.


The Durham board meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationdurhamdurham countydurham public schoolseducationhigh schoolpublic schooldurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Outbreaks reported at 3 Wake Co. long-term care centers
Some NC law enforcemnent not issuing COVID-19 rule citations
Small businesses face uncertain future as Phase 3 delayed
Rocky Mount Confederate monument to be removed next week
'I don't feel safe:' Raleigh business owner may pull plug on downtown icon
Contact tracers work relentlessly to stop spread of COVID-19
NC Gov. signs law that helps clear some criminal records
Show More
Wake Co. teacher accused of sexual conduct with multiple students
Fayetteville drive-in movie theater kicks off on Friday
4 Durham demonstrators arrested for blocking Main Street
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
3 NC officers fired over 'extremely racist' rant caught on video
More TOP STORIES News