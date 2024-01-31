11 Durham schools to close Wednesday because of major staffing shortages

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Facing a major staffing absence, Durham Public Schools confirmed that 11 schools will not operate Wednesday.

"Durham Public Schools is aware of the increased staffing absences for tomorrow. The district is monitoring staff levels and responding accordingly," DPS said in a statement from Board of Education Chair Bettina Umstead. "We continue to prioritize the safety of our students."

In a Facebook Post, the Durham Association of Educators (DAE) said, "Until we feel more respected by this district, we can't start to rebuild trust."

The teachers union said it expected DPS officials to close numerous schools on Wednesday "because so many of their employees won't be there."

Later Tuesday evening, DPS confirmed that the following schools would not operate: Riverside High School, The Whitted School, Lyons Farm Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Northern High School, Githens Middle School, Spring Valley Elementary, Jordan High School, Forest View Elementary, YE Smith Elementary, and Hillside High School.

In a message sent to parents, DPS said, "We anticipate staffing challenges (at name of school) tomorrow that will prevent us from conducting our school day as normal. Due to these challenges, (name of school) will be closed for students on Wednesday, January 31. Please know that our students remain our top priority although tomorrow's closure will keep us from learning together. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

The ongoing district woes stem from ongoing pay issues that have led to workers walking off the job.

The DAE said, in part, "the district has still erased years of experience for over 1,300 workers and will begin pay cuts for those workers in February. On top of that, the district still hasn't committed to giving workers a seat at the table to participate in the decision-making process going forward. We deserve better."

The union called for the restoration of everyone's years and no pay cuts. It said it wants a "seat at the table" and noted that union member leaders voted last Friday to bring their demands to the Board of Education and wants a response by Friday.

DPS said the Board of Education is "absolutely committed to getting all matters with our employees resolved fairly and as soon as possible."

It also urged everyone involved to remember the commitment to "providing our students with the best possible education."

The Board will review proposals for new classified salary schedules at 3 p.m. on Friday.

"Each proposal has implications for our budget and will need to be considered carefully by our Board but will ensure that all classified employees receive a raise from their 2022-2023 salary," Umstead said. "The Board looks forward to hearing from our classified employees regarding each proposal."

