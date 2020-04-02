Durham Public Schools, Johnston County Public Schools to end meal distribution

FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
Durham Public Schools
After a Durham Public Schools employee who distributed food and instructional meals tested positive for COVID-19, the school system will be canceling its meal distribution starting Monday.
School officials said meal delivery will continue as scheduled Friday to more than 67 school and community sites.
Find the full list of communities affected here.
On Monday, DPS will distribute a week's worth of children's lunches to the following school sites:
- Bethesda Elementary
- R.N. Harris Elementary
- Shepard Middle School
- Githens Middle
- Southwest Elementary
- Lakewood Middle
- Eno Valley Elementary
- Eastway Elementary
- Glenn Elementary
- Sandy Ridge Elementary
- Hillandale Elementary
- Club Blvd Elementary School
- Southern High School
"I am grateful for all of our staff who have provided immediate food assistance to our children while in the early stages of the COVID-19 crisis," said DPS Superintendent Pascal Mubenga. "We now need to focus on the health and wellness of our employees."
DPS staff will distribute instructional material to support learning at home at all 53 school sites on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Johnston County Public Schools
Johnston County Schools said that beginning Wednesday, April 8, it will temporarily suspend service at its 13 school foodservice sites and each of its meal delivery locations.
"This difficult decision was made to protect the health and safety of the students, their families and our staff, and to provide the school nutrition department time to replenish supplies and train staff on additional safety protocols," JCS said in a release. "After Spring Break which ends April 17, all factors will be reevaluated and meal services may resume, if feasible."
The last day of service will be Tuesday, April 7. On this day, students will receive multi-day meal bags and information regarding food resources from other community partners.