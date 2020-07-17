Return To Learn

Durham Public Schools will use online learning for first nine weeks; use only traditional calendar for school year

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Public Schools unanimously passed the motion to move forward with remote learning for the first nine weeks of the school year during a specially called board meeting.

Under Plan C, students would attend remote classes only as proposed by superintendent Dr. Pascal Mubenga.

During the Thursday night meeting, leaders also unanimously passed a motion that would require all schools within the district to follow the traditional calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

The district previously revealed its version of Plan B, which allows for both online and in-person instruction.

Under that plan, there would be in-person instruction for pre-K through eighth-grade students and online instruction for high school students.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina schools would be allowed to open under Plan B.

He also said school districts have the option to choose Plan C, remote-only learning if it's best for them.

During the public comment forum, many Durham parents and local education members supported that the school year start on Plan C.

In past presentations, the school board system made it clear that it would closely follow Cooper's decision and adjust its guidelines accordingly.
