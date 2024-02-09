Families of Durham Public Schools students caught up in the ongoing pay crisis: 'It's a lot'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another round of school shutdowns on Friday left 32,000 Durham Public Schools (DPS) students with an unexpected three-day weekend.

"I feel like it's a lot from one day to another," parent Sandra Gonzalez said.

DPS said the cancellation of the classes is due to the callout of all transportation support personnel, whose responsibilities include daily bus inspections. Without their inspection, students can't be transported, according to the school system.

"It really impacts everybody and everybody's schedules," Gonzalez said, adding that she had to hire a babysitter last-minute for her son who's in elementary school.

Other parents spent the day bagging lunches for children who rely on school for reliable meals during the week.

Ginger Allison, founder of Baggingit4Kids, said although they support DPS staff who have been at the center of the pay controversy, students facing food insecurity are caught up in the middle of it.

"The forgotten are the kids that have to be at home," Allison said. "We can't feed everyone obviously, but we can't not feed anyone."

Precious Richmond said she used to drive buses and understands how some employees may feel amid the ongoing pay dispute.

The district said it will let workers keep the increased paychecks for the month, but questions remain as to what's next.

The 10-page salary increase report was released as part of the investigation into the pay dispute at Durham Public Schools.

"They have to figure out something," Richmond said. "Without them, parents can't go to work."

The Durham Association of Educators said it did not call for coordnated day off work Friday. The union even acknowledged the Board met some emergency demands in it's Thursday night meeting.

The union will meet with the Board on Feb. 15 where it will have more input as officials figure out a resolution to the pay crisis.