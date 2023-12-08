Man charged with murder in Durham weekend shooting

Durham Police are investigating after a man was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police have made an arrest in a deadly weekend shooting.

James Edward Lyons, 44, has been charged with murder in a shooting that left a man dead Sunday in the 600 block of Troy Street.

Darryl Keith Harris, 65, of Durham was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lyons was taken into custody Friday and was being held at the Durham County Jail.

