Man found shot inside SUV after Durham police respond to intersection about a shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hillandale Rd and Rose of Sharon Rd. That's where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Police said the man was inside a vehicle. EMS was called and the man was taken to the hospital.

Investigators said the person's injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

