Man found shot inside SUV after Durham police respond to intersection about a shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
According to the Durham Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hillandale Rd and Rose of Sharon Rd. That's where they found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Police said the man was inside a vehicle. EMS was called and the man was taken to the hospital.
Investigators said the person's injuries appeared to be life-threatening.
ABC11 Neighborhood Safety and Crime Tracker
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
SEE ALSO | Mom of Durham teen who died after being shot calls for justice for her son
SEE ALSO | Durham police issue warning of armed robberies targeting Hispanics